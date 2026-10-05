Japan population decline a national crisis: Takaichi

Tokyo Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday described Japan’s declining population as a “quietly advancing national crisis” and pledged to formulate a comprehensive strategy to address the country’s demographic challenges by the end of this year. Speaking during a policy speech in parliament, Takaichi said population decline was progressing quietly but posed a serious long-term challenge to Japan. She stressed the need for the government to respond through a broad and coordinated population strategy. “Population decline is a quietly advancing national crisis,” Takaichi said, highlighting the importance of taking action to deal with the continuing demographic trend. The prime minister said her government would work towards preparing a comprehensive population strategy before the end of 2026. The plan is expected to examine measures to respond to the effects of Japan’s shrinking population and changing demographic structure. Japan has faced population decline for years, accompanied by major demographic changes. The country is also experiencing an ageing population, creating growing challenges for society and the economy. The decline in the number of people has increased attention on policies concerning families, employment and the country’s future workforce. Takaichi’s remarks indicate that addressing demographic change will be an important priority for her administration. By calling population decline a national crisis, she placed the issue among the major challenges requiring sustained government attention. The prime minister’s announcement comes as Japan continues to consider ways to respond to its changing population structure. Her government is expected to develop the promised strategy over the coming months and present a wider policy framework by the end of the year. The population issue is likely to remain a significant subject in Japan’s national policy debate as authorities seek measures to manage the country’s demographic challenges and prepare for its long-term future.