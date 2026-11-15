IPL founder Lalit Modi becomes British citizen

LONDON: Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi has announced that he officially acquired British citizenship on September 15, 2026, describing the development as a proud personal milestone and the beginning of a new chapter in his life. He shared the announcement while addressing the Oxford Union on November 14.

Modi said he celebrated the citizenship ceremony with family and friends. He described the United Kingdom as his home for many years and expressed appreciation for its people, institutions, traditions and values. He added that becoming a British citizen brought both privilege and responsibility, which he accepted with gratitude and a sense of belonging.

The announcement came on the occasion of King Charles III’s birthday, which Modi described as a special time to share the news. He concluded his message with the words, “God Save the King!”

Modi left India in 2010 and has lived in the United Kingdom since then. He has faced investigations in India over alleged financial irregularities and money laundering. His acquisition of British citizenship comes more than a decade after his departure from the country.