India wins 12 medals, reach 32 at world championship

NEW DELHI India won 12 medals in the junior right-arm finals at the 47th World Armwrestling and 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship 2026, taking its overall tally to 32 medals after three days of competition. The country has secured seven gold, nine silver and 16 bronze medals, ranking fourth behind Russia, Turkey and Kazakhstan. Reuben Lalhmangaihzuala led an Indian one-two finish with Ajay Kumar in the Youth Men’s 60kg category. Lalpekhlua B. won gold in the Sub-Junior Boys’ 55kg event, while R Lalpekhlua claimed the top position in the Junior Boys’ 60kg category. Harkomal Singh Gill secured silver in the Youth Men’s 85kg division. Both Lalpekhlua and Gill improved their performances after finishing ninth and 10th respectively in the left-arm events. Laithansanga and Ajay Kumar added silver medals after winning bronze in their respective left-arm categories. Mohit Kumar won silver in the Sub-Junior Boys’ 50kg event, while Veer Gurjar secured bronze. Utkarsh Parmar, Teja PJ and Shreen Bojja also claimed silver medals. Anna Theresa K Roy added another bronze in the Youth Women’s under-50kg category. India’s performance extended beyond the medal winners, with its athletes reaching 48 of the 49 right-arm finals. A total of 82 Indian competitors participated, while 12 finished fourth. Nicolas Thounaojam in the Junior Boys’ 65kg category and Muhammed Roshan MK in the Youth Men’s 75kg event were among them. The championship features athletes from 53 nations across five age divisions, from sub-juniors to grand masters. The Pro Panja League, co-founded by Preeti Jhangiani and Parvinn Dabass, continues to provide Indian arm wrestlers with a professional platform. Gill is set to compete at the PPL Poonawalla Gold Edition II in Pune on November 28, alongside other Indian medal winners.