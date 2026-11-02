Congress protests over ‘Gandhi Hatyeya Satya’; 2 FIRs registered

CH NEWS, Bengaluru The controversy surrounding the Kannada play ‘Gandhi Hatyeya Satya’ (The Truth of Gandhi’s Assassination), staged at the Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy in Banashankari, has intensified, with Congress workers staging a protest outside the Bengaluru Police Commissioner’s office on Monday. The protesters demanded the arrest of Addanda Cariappa, accusing him of portraying Mahatma Gandhi in a derogatory manner. The protest was led by KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman. Congress workers questioned the police over their alleged inaction despite a complaint being lodged against Cariappa. They also objected to receiving police notices in connection with a complaint filed by him. Protesters displayed placards demanding his arrest and raised slogans. Police personnel stopped them near the Commissioner’s office entrance and took them into custody. Two FIRs Registered Meanwhile, Banashankari Police have registered two FIRs regarding the disturbances during the October 31 performance. Based on Cariappa’s complaint alleging assault, intimidation and the throwing of ink, a case has been registered against 12 to 15 unidentified individuals. A counter-complaint alleges that the play contained derogatory references to Mahatma Gandhi, spread false propaganda and tarnished the Congress party’s image. Both complaints are under investigation, and police have issued notices to the concerned parties. Security Tightened at Suchitra Academy Following the controversy, police security has been strengthened at the Suchitra Academy. Two Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons, along with local police personnel, have been deployed as a precautionary measure. A notice has also been displayed stating that no events will be held at the academy until further instructions. Cariappa Alleges Attack and Threats Addanda Cariappa, former director of Mysuru Rangayana, alleged that 12 to 13 people entered the academy during the performance, assaulted participants, threw ink at them, including women, and threatened to prevent further staging of the play. He maintained that those objecting to the production should pursue legal remedies rather than resort to violence. The police are continuing their investigation into the complaints and the incidents surrounding the controversial play.