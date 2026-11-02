Dwivedi urges Karnataka BJP to prepare for 2028 elections

CH NEWS, BENGALURU BJP Karnataka in-charge Harish Dwivedi has asked party leaders to begin preparations for the 2028 Assembly elections and strengthen the organisation across the State. He urged the leadership to follow the organisational strategy adopted by the party in Assam. Dwivedi gave the directions during a meeting of BJP office-bearers at the party headquarters in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, on Monday. He said the party should make effective use of the time available before the next Assembly elections and work towards expanding its organisational presence. Referring to Assam, he said the BJP had managed to win a significant number of seats despite having limited organisational presence earlier. He urged Karnataka leaders to adopt a similar approach and work towards strengthening the party at the grassroots level. Praise for MLC Election Results Dwivedi congratulated party leaders on the recent victories in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections. The BJP and its ally, the Janata Dal (Secular), won all four seats contested in the teachers' and graduates' constituencies. The BJP secured three seats, while the JD(S) won one. He called on party office-bearers to build on the results by organising statewide tours, implementing programmes announced by the central and State leadership, and following the directions of the party's central leadership. Leaders Welcome State In-charge The meeting marked Dwivedi's first visit to Karnataka after his appointment as the State BJP in-charge. Party leaders welcomed him at the headquarters. During the visit, he offered floral tributes to a portrait of Bharat Mata and garlanded the statue of Jagannath Rao Joshi. State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra and Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy were among those present at the meeting. Organizational Roadmap and Electoral Focus • Grassroots Expansion: Chairing his first official meeting at the Malleshwaram headquarters, Dwivedi emphasized early planning and structural strengthening across Karnataka. • Strategic Blueprint: Leaders were advised to emulate the successful organizational framework implemented by the party in Assam to scale up presence. • Legislative Council Success: The meeting celebrated the recent victories in the teachers' and graduates' constituencies, where the NDA partners secured all four contested seats (BJP-3, JD(S)-1). • Execution Plans: Office-bearers received directives to launch comprehensive statewide tours and actively implement initiatives championed by central and state leadership.