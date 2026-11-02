Voter rights must be protected to save democracy: Haris

CH NEWS, Bengaluru An awareness programme was organised near the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in Austin Town, Bengaluru, to highlight the importance of protecting voting rights and democratic values. The programme was held in support of the ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ (Save the Vote, Save the Nation) campaign organised by Opposition leaders at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1. The campaign, led by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and called for steps to protect voters' rights and democracy. The Bengaluru programme was led by N.A. Haris, MLA from Shantinagar and Chairman of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). It aimed to create awareness about allegations of electoral irregularities, concerns over the electoral process and the need to protect democratic values. Addressing the gathering, Haris said every citizen had a responsibility to protect the right to vote, which forms the foundation of democracy. He said any attempt to weaken voters' rights could harm the Constitution and the country's democratic system. He also raised concerns about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the difficulties it could create for voters. He stressed that the Election Commission must ensure transparency, fairness and accountability throughout the electoral process. Participants at the programme called for unity in protecting voting rights and democratic values. They raised slogans such as “Stop Vote Theft”, “Save Democracy” and “Protect the Constitution”. The programme ended with a message that every citizen's vote has equal value, regardless of social or economic background. Participants stressed that protecting the right to vote was a shared responsibility of every citizen.