Revised train timings displease coastal passengers

MANGALURU The latest revision of train schedules following the inclusion of the Mangaluru railway region under the Mysuru Division has triggered discontent among railway passengers along the coastal belt, particularly over changes to important daytime services connecting Mangaluru and Bengaluru. The revised schedule of the Gomateshwara daytime express has emerged as a major concern for passengers. Train numbers 16576/16540, which earlier departed Mangaluru Junction at 7 am, will now leave at 11.40 am. Its arrival at Yeshwantpur, previously scheduled for 4.30 pm, has been delayed to 10.15 pm. The return service, train numbers 16575/16539, will now reach Padil at 5 pm instead of 4.25 pm and Mangaluru Junction at 5.10 pm instead of 4.40 pm. The Yeshwantpur-Karwar Express (16515) has also undergone changes. Its arrival at Padil has been revised from 4.25 pm to 5 pm, while its arrival at Thokur has shifted from 5.45 pm to 6.20 pm. The train will now reach Karwar at 11.30 pm instead of 10.45 pm. Similarly, the Karwar-Yeshwantpur Express (16516) will reach Yeshwantpur at 10.15 pm instead of 8.50 pm. Meanwhile, the Yeshwantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will operate via Mangaluru Junction without entering Mangaluru Central. Passengers have questioned the rationale behind changing established daytime services while introducing a premium-priced alternative. They fear that reaching Bengaluru at 10.15 pm could increase their last-mile travel expenses and inconvenience, particularly when public transport options become less accessible. The changes have renewed concerns over railway priorities and the need to protect affordable travel options for ordinary passengers along the coastal region. Revised railway schedules have sparked coastal passenger protests, with delayed daytime services raising concerns over affordability and commuter convenience. "Railway schedule changes should prioritise passenger convenience, particularly for ordinary travellers who depend on affordable daytime services to commute between Mangaluru and Bengaluru." – Railway Passengers. "Reaching Bengaluru at 10.15 pm will create additional difficulties for passengers, who may have to spend more on local transportation to reach their destinations." – Railway Passengers.