Heavy rain causes waterlogging at KPT Junction

MANGALURU Heavy rainfall has been lashing several parts of Mangaluru since 11 am on Monday, November 2, causing waterlogging and disrupting traffic movement across the city. The intense downpour has particularly affected KPT Junction, one of the city's busy traffic intersections, where rainwater accumulated on the roads, leaving portions of the junction submerged. The situation has caused considerable inconvenience to commuters and motorists attempting to navigate the stretch. Vehicles were forced to move cautiously through the waterlogged roads, with motorists facing difficulties while crossing the junction. The accumulated rainwater has also raised concerns over road safety, particularly for two-wheeler riders and other commuters travelling through the affected area. The heavy rainfall has continued to affect different parts of the city, with waterlogging reported in several locations. The situation has highlighted the challenges faced by commuters during periods of intense rainfall, particularly at busy junctions where traffic movement remains consistently high. KPT Junction, which witnesses considerable vehicular movement, became particularly difficult to navigate as rainwater covered sections of the road. Motorists were left to manoeuvre through submerged stretches, increasing the possibility of traffic congestion and inconvenience. The continuing rainfall has also affected regular movement across the city, with commuters having to deal with difficult road conditions. Water accumulation at major junctions remains a concern during heavy downpours, as it can slow traffic and create hazardous conditions for road users.