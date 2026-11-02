Rao seeks plan to beautify Ambareesh Road

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M. Maheshwar Rao has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to develop Dr. M.H. Ambareesh Road, also known as Race Course Road, into an attractive public space. During an inspection of ongoing development works under Bengaluru Central City Corporation, Rao identified vacant land near Maurya Junction and proposed developing it into a green corridor for public use. White-topping work along the 900-metre stretch between Maurya Circle and Hare Krishna Junction is almost complete. He instructed officials to develop footpaths and buffer zones, install streetlights, plant trees and provide seating arrangements. He also called for public toilets to prevent open urination and a cycle track alongside the footpath. Malleshwaram Link Road Inspection White-topping work is underway on Malleshwaram Link Road and 5th Cross Road, covering 780 metres. Utility shifting and drainage works are in progress. Rao asked officials to prepare a plan to develop the vacant space near Smart Bazaar for multiple public purposes. He also directed them to renovate the existing public toilet and construct footpaths. Platform Road Inspection Although white-topping work on Platform Road is complete, Rao found that footpath development remained inadequate. He ordered officials to address the issues and penalise those responsible for damaging footpaths by driving vehicles over ramps. He also directed officials to clear weeds beneath Metro tracks and lay paver blocks. Unattended cranes on two buildings near Mantri Mall were identified as a safety risk. Officials were asked to coordinate with building owners to remove them. Okalipuram Corridor Works During the inspection of the eight-lane Okalipuram Corridor, officials reported delays in retaining wall construction due to KPTCL cables and large boulders. Rao directed them to seek cable removal, resume construction, complete road formation and speed up stormwater drain pipe-jacking work. He also instructed officials to construct a retaining wall on railway land through the Corporation and recover the cost from the Railways. Additional Commissioner Venkatachalapathi, Chief Engineers Vijay Kumar Haridas and Ravi, and other officials attended the inspection. Infrastructure project highlights • Public Space Enhancement: Rao proposed a green corridor and cycle tracks near Maurya Junction on Ambareesh Road. • Urban Infrastructure Progress: White-topping is nearly finished across key stretches, accompanied by strict anti-encroachment orders. • Safety and Compliance: Authorities must remove hazardous cranes near Mantri Mall and penalize vehicle owners damaging footpaths. • Project Acceleration: KPTCL cable and boulder obstacles on the Okalipuram Corridor are being cleared to resume wall construction.