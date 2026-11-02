KPCC Vice-President attends INDIA bloc rally in Delhi

CH NEWS, Bengaluru Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Vice-President and Chairman of the Karnataka State Bio-Energy Development Board S.E. Sudheendra attended the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' mega rally organised at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. The rally witnessed the participation of leaders and representatives of various political parties belonging to the INDIA bloc. Sudheendra's participation highlighted the presence of Karnataka Congress leadership at the national-level programme. The rally was organised to bring together opposition leaders and party workers on a common platform to discuss issues of national importance and demonstrate their collective political strength. Following the conclusion of the rally, Sudheendra paid a courtesy visit to All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital. During the meeting, he exchanged greetings with the senior Congress leader and discussed the importance of strengthening the party organisation and continuing public welfare activities in Karnataka. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appreciated the active participation of Karnataka's Congress leadership in the rally. She also extended her best wishes for the public welfare initiatives being undertaken in the state and the party's continued organisational development. The meeting was described as a courtesy visit following the rally and reflected the interaction between the national leadership and representatives of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Sudheendra's visit to New Delhi also provided an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the state party leadership towards organisational coordination and public engagement. As a KPCC vice-president and chairman of the Karnataka State Bio-Energy Development Board, he has been associated with both party activities and initiatives related to the state's bio-energy sector. The participation of Karnataka leaders in the INDIA bloc rally formed part of the wider involvement of opposition parties in the national programme. Sudheendra's subsequent meeting with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra brought the visit to a close, with the Congress leader conveying her encouragement for the party's activities and development initiatives in Karnataka.