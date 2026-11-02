Bengaluru to digitise TDR system for road widening

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Karnataka's Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has directed officials to digitise the entire Transferable Development Rights (TDR) process to speed up road widening and infrastructure projects in Bengaluru. Chairing a meeting with senior officials at Vikas Soudha on Monday, the Minister said road widening and construction of new roads were essential to addressing the city's growing traffic congestion. He pointed out that the existing TDR system relied heavily on physical files and lacked proper application-tracking facilities, leading to delays and dissatisfaction among property owners. Entire Process to Move Online Byre Gowda directed officials to introduce an end-to-end digital platform covering property and road record verification, application processing and TDR certificate issuance. The proposed system will also include online transactions involving the purchase and sale of TDR certificates, along with their final utilisation. Under the new arrangement, applicants will be able to track their applications online without repeatedly visiting government offices or depending on intermediaries. The Minister said digitisation would improve transparency, reduce unnecessary delays and limit interference by middlemen. He added that restoring public confidence in the system was essential to making land acquisition for infrastructure projects easier. Focus on Faster Infrastructure Development The proposed reform is expected to simplify the process of obtaining land for road widening and new road construction. Officials will be required to ensure that every stage, from verification to certificate issuance, is recorded and monitored digitally. The initiative aims to make TDR transactions more accessible and accountable for property owners while helping the government accelerate infrastructure development and improve urban mobility. Commissioners Ramesh D.S., Pommal Sunil Kumar, Ramesh K.N. and G. Jagadeesh, Bengaluru City CEO R. Yatheesh and other officials attended the meeting.