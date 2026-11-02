Shilpa Nag orders civic fixes in two wards

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag C.T. has directed officials to clear abandoned vehicles and unauthorised roadside parking in Attiguppe Ward within three days and take action against those pasting posters on the walls of Sri Sarvajna Underpass. The directions were issued during an inspection of Attiguppe Ward (Ward 82) and Dr. Rajkumar Ward (Ward 70) under the 'Ward One' campaign on Monday. The campaign, launched across Bengaluru's five city corporations from November 1, aims to improve roads, footpaths, cleanliness, streetlights and basic public facilities. Karnataka's Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has called for coordinated action by different departments. In Attiguppe, Nag asked officials to work with traffic police to remove abandoned vehicles and prevent roadside and footpath parking. She also directed them to coordinate with BESCOM to shift electric poles obstructing pedestrian movement. Taking note of posters on the Sri Sarvajna Underpass walls, she ordered action against violators and directed officials to impose fines. She also instructed officials to improve waste management, ensure waste segregation at source, prune trees, remove unauthorised advertisement hoardings and take up rainwater harvesting in parks. Streetlight Monitoring in Dr. Rajkumar Ward In Dr. Rajkumar Ward, the Commissioner reviewed footpath clearance works and directed officials to provide mobile app access to the Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) for LED streetlights. This would help officials monitor streetlight operations more effectively. Nag asked officials from both divisions to coordinate across departments and complete the planned development works under the campaign. Additional Commissioner (Development) Kavitha Rajaram, Chief Engineer Jayashankar B.S., divisional Executive Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers and the Assistant General Manager of the Solid Waste Management Department attended the inspection. Civic campaign ward inspection focus • Encroachment & Parking Clearance: Strict three-day deadline issued to clear abandoned vehicles and unauthorized roadside parking in Attiguppe. • Aesthetic and Wall Maintenance: Action and fines ordered against violators pasting illegal posters on the Sri Sarvajna Underpass walls. • Smart Infrastructure Tracking: Implementation of mobile app access via the Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) for LED lights in Dr. Rajkumar Ward. • Environmental & Waste Protocols: Directives given to enforce source segregation, prune trees, and implement rainwater harvesting systems across public parks.