Antonelli makes history as formula one’s youngest champion

MEXICO CITY Kimi Antonelli made Formula One history by becoming the youngest-ever Drivers’ World Champion after finishing third at the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix. The 20-year-old Mercedes driver secured his maiden world title, earning praise from Formula One president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali. Domenicali described Antonelli’s achievement as extraordinary, highlighting his talent, courage and determination. He said the Italian had inspired young people worldwide by demonstrating that dedication, belief and hard work could help turn dreams into reality. Antonelli also became Italy’s first Formula One world champion since Alberto Ascari won the title in 1953. Starting fourth on the grid, Antonelli delivered a composed performance during a race interrupted by several incidents. The contest was halted following a heavy crash involving Valtteri Bottas, while a late safety car period followed an accident involving Arvid Lindblad. Despite the disruptions, Antonelli maintained his position and secured the third-place finish needed to claim the championship. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the race after resisting a late challenge from Lewis Hamilton. Starting fifth, Verstappen moved into contention early before taking the lead after Charles Leclerc received a time penalty for cutting the track while battling Hamilton. Verstappen maintained his advantage after the standing restart and defended his position when the safety car withdrew with eight laps remaining. Hamilton finished second, while Leclerc secured fourth place after holding off a late challenge from Lando Norris. Mercedes driver George Russell finished fifth, and Liam Lawson took sixth for Racing Bulls after starting from the pit lane. Domenicali congratulated Antonelli, Mercedes and the driver’s family on the historic achievement. He said the young champion had captured the imagination of fans worldwide and proved that ambitious goals were achievable through perseverance. The Formula One chief added that sporting greatness was measured not only through records but also through the generations it inspired. Antonelli’s breakthrough marks a significant milestone for Italian motorsport and opens a promising new chapter in his career.