Mohun Bagan beat Punjab fc 2-1, end unbeaten run

KOLKATA Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Punjab FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday, ending Punjab’s unbeaten start to the campaign. Punjab FC took an early lead in the third minute when Alfred Planas Moya struck from outside the penalty area after combining with Konsam Sanathoi Singh. The visitors maintained their attacking intensity before Mohun Bagan gradually gained control of the midfield. The hosts equalised in the 18th minute through Scottish striker Lee Erwin, who converted Anirudh Thapa’s pass with a left-footed shot into the bottom corner. Mohun Bagan then moved ahead shortly before half-time when Dejan Drazic’s long-range effort took a deflection and beat goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh. Punjab made changes at the interval and pushed forward in search of an equaliser. However, Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith produced crucial saves, including one to deny Planas Moya, keeping his side ahead. Mohun Bagan also threatened on the counter-attack, with Arshdeep making important stops to prevent the margin from widening. Despite late pressure from Punjab, the home side’s defence held firm to secure all three points. The defeat leaves Punjab FC fourth in the standings with seven points from four matches, while Mohun Bagan temporarily moved to the top with nine points from four games. Punjab head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis will look to address his side’s missed opportunities after the loss. The result marked a strong response from Mohun Bagan, coached by former Punjab FC manager Panagiotis Dilmperis. Punjab’s early breakthrough could not prevent their first defeat of the season, while Mohun Bagan strengthened their position with a hard-fought comeback victory.