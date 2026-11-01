New Zealand crush India in final T20I to end series on high

HAMILTON New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets in the fifth and final T20 International at Seddon Park on Sunday, winning the match in 17.6 overs to finish the five-match series 2-3. Chasing India's total of 191 for eight, New Zealand reached 195 for three, powered by outstanding performances from Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips. India had already secured the series with a 3-1 lead but suffered consecutive defeats in the final two matches. Seifert scored 90 off 49 balls, narrowly missing his maiden T20I century, while Phillips remained unbeaten on 65 off 38 deliveries. Their partnership helped New Zealand take control after the hosts lost Finn Allen early. The pair added 73 runs before Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Daryl Mitchell, leaving India with only one more wicket to claim. Phillips continued the assault, striking boundaries regularly and completing another half-century. His consistent performances throughout the series earned him the Player of the Series award. He scored 341 runs in five matches, including three half-centuries and a century. Earlier, India recovered from an early setback through a 93-run partnership between Ishan Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer. Kishan scored 61 off 31 balls, while Iyer contributed 50 off 23 deliveries. However, India lost momentum towards the end, managing only 47 runs in the final five overs. New Zealand pacer Adam Milne delivered a decisive spell, taking four wickets for 19 runs in four overs to earn the Player of the Match award. India's bowling and fielding proved costly, with most bowlers conceding more than 10 runs per over. Captain Shreyas Iyer acknowledged the shortcomings, particularly in fielding, while describing the series as a learning experience. New Zealand will carry the momentum into the five-match ODI series, which begins in Auckland on November 4.