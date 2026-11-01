Gujarat grants 15-day Diwali parole to 143 eligible prisoners

GANDHINAGAR The Gujarat government has approved 15 days of Diwali parole for 143 eligible prisoners across the state, allowing them to celebrate the festival with their families as part of its prisoner welfare and prison reform initiatives. The parole will begin on November 6, coinciding with Dhanteras. The beneficiaries include 103 male prisoners aged 60 years or above and 40 female prisoners, according to an official release. The state has followed the policy of granting 15 days of parole during Diwali every year since 2003. The initiative is intended to provide eligible inmates an opportunity to reunite with their families during the festival. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi guided the initiative, while Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Administration) K. L. N. Rao said prisoners involved in serious offences would not be eligible under state rules. The exclusions include prisoners with pending appeals before the High Court, non-resident Indian prisoners and inmates from other states. Those serving sentences under the NDPS Act, TADA and POTA, as well as individuals convicted of terrorist activities or offences considered detrimental to the state’s economy, are also excluded. Prisoners convicted in multiple cases and those involved in serious crimes such as rape, kidnapping, robbery, dacoity, theft and extortion are likewise ineligible. Individuals subject to preventive detention orders will also not receive the benefit. The initiative forms part of the state government’s annual Diwali parole policy, which provides temporary release to eligible prisoners while excluding those covered by specified disqualifying conditions.