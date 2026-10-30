Nitin Nabin to host Diwali meet for 50 countries

NEW DELHI BJP National President Nitin Nabin will host a Diwali get-together for more than 90 diplomatic representatives from around 50 countries at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. The gathering is expected to bring together heads of mission, deputy chiefs of mission and senior diplomats, along with Union ministers and senior BJP leaders. The programme will provide an opportunity for Nabin to interact with diplomatic representatives and showcase India’s cultural traditions and festive spirit. A special musical presentation titled “Tradition and Innovation” will be a key attraction. The performance will combine classical and contemporary musical elements, featuring violinist Nandini Shankar and musician Mahesh Raghvan, who will perform using an iPad. According to Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of the BJP’s Foreign Affairs Department, the event aims to highlight India’s cultural heritage while strengthening goodwill, friendship and people-to-people ties with countries worldwide. The gathering comes a day after the first National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) concluded at the BJP headquarters extension on Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in New Delhi. The meeting discussed the roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ campaign. The meeting was attended by Nabin, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, BJYM National President Hemang Joshi, National General Secretary Harish Dwivedi and youth wing office-bearers from across the country. Addressing the gathering, Nabin congratulated the newly constituted BJYM team and spoke about the BJP’s ideological journey over the past four to five decades. He highlighted the party’s growth and the role of its welfare policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Nabin also said that young people would carry a major responsibility in realising the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, according to a press note.