Germany needs over 90,000 Indian workers annually: Goyal

NEW DELHI Germany needs more than 90,000 Indian workers annually, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, recalling a conversation with the German foreign minister, who indicated that the country’s demand was significantly higher. Speaking at the fourth national conference organised by ISID-IDRA in New Delhi, Goyal highlighted the changing global perception of Indians and their growing professional opportunities abroad. He said India’s international standing had improved considerably over the years. Recalling his conversation with the German foreign minister, Goyal said he had mentioned Germany’s annual requirement of 90,000 Indian workers. The minister reportedly responded that the country needed far more workers, highlighting the demand for Indian talent in the German labour market. Germany has also emerged as a major destination for Indian students. Enrolment increased by 17.5 per cent to 69,816 in the winter semester of 2025-26, making Indians the largest international student group in the country. The figures reflect strengthening educational and scientific ties between India and Germany. Germany’s relatively affordable education system has contributed to its popularity among Indian students. Most public universities do not charge tuition fees, although students generally pay semester contributions and some institutions or programmes impose separate fees. In separate remarks in Berlin, Goyal also highlighted sectors that could remain comparatively resilient to artificial intelligence. He identified handicrafts, handlooms, culinary skills and tourism as areas with potential to withstand technological disruption. The commerce ministry has begun identifying professions that could be less vulnerable to artificial intelligence, Goyal said, emphasising the importance of preparing India’s young workforce for technological changes and emerging employment opportunities. His remarks underline the growing importance of skilled Indian workers and students in international markets, as India seeks to strengthen its global economic and professional partnerships.