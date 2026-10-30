Pakistan Thrash India In Hong Kong Sixes

Hong Kong Pakistan produced a sensational batting performance to defeat arch-rivals India by four wickets in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Friday, chasing down a target of 89 in just 3.5 overs in a high-scoring encounter. After winning the toss and opting to bowl, Pakistan restricted India to 88/5 in six overs. Shashank Singh was India's standout performer, smashing 40 off just 11 deliveries to keep his side competitive despite regular wickets. Rahul Tripathi contributed nine runs before Muhammad Shahzad dismissed him in the second over. Shashank then counterattacked aggressively, striking boundaries and sixes to accelerate India's scoring rate. Nitish Rana managed 19 off 14 balls before being retired out. Pakistan seized control through Abdul Samad, who dismissed Rahul Tewatia and captain Krunal Pandya on consecutive deliveries, leaving India struggling at 78/4. Ahmed Daniyal subsequently removed Shashank in the final over as India finished at 88/5. Pakistan's response was nothing short of extraordinary. Captain Abbas Afridi smashed five consecutive sixes against Krunal Pandya in the opening over, helping Pakistan collect 31 runs. The onslaught continued as Pakistan added another 28 runs in the second over against T Natarajan. Although Shashank dismissed Abbas for a blistering 35 off eight balls, Khawaja Nafay continued the assault. Nafay remained unbeaten on 41 off just 12 deliveries, striking five sixes and two boundaries. Irfan Khan hit the winning runs as Pakistan reached 91/2 in just 3.5 overs. Abbas was named Player of the Match. The victory marked Pakistan's first win of the tournament and intensified the Group C qualification battle. India will face the UAE on Saturday, with the result potentially shaping the group's final standings.

"We wanted to make an aggressive start, and the team executed the plan brilliantly. The early runs gave us the momentum to chase the target comfortably." – Abbas Afridi (Pakistan captain). "It was important to keep the pressure on India's bowlers. We backed our attacking approach and made the most of the opportunities." – Khawaja Nafay (Pakistan batter). "Shashank's explosive innings kept India in the contest, but Pakistan's batting display made the difference. India will need a stronger all-round performance against the UAE." – Krunal Pandya (India captain).