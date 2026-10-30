India, Belgium, Luxembourg Deepen Economic Ties

New Delhi India, Belgium and Luxembourg have agreed to strengthen economic cooperation and explore fresh opportunities across aerospace, research, innovation and higher education, according to a Commerce Ministry statement issued on Friday. The discussions took place during the 19th session of the India-Belgium-Luxembourg Economic Union (BLEU) Joint Economic Commission (JEC), held in Luxembourg. The meeting reviewed bilateral trade and investment relations and identified areas for expanding cooperation among the three countries. The session was co-chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, Filip Vanden Bulcke, Director-General for Geo-Economy and Economic Diplomacy at Belgium's Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, and Henri Schumacher, Secretary General of Luxembourg's Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Defence, Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade. The discussions covered several priority sectors, including logistics, air connectivity, ports, renewable energy, clean technology, financial services, FinTech, digital transformation, information and communication technology, healthcare, life sciences, Ayurveda and traditional medicine. The three sides also discussed opportunities in agro and food processing, while reviewing market-related issues and trade concerns. They agreed to explore greater cooperation in aerospace, research and innovation, higher education and skill development. The meeting also focused on facilitating market access and identifying opportunities to strengthen business engagement and investment partnerships. Following the JEC session, Agrawal interacted with CEOs of Luxembourg-based companies. He highlighted India's economic growth and investment potential, identifying opportunities in financial services, advanced manufacturing, logistics, clean energy, digital technologies, healthcare and research.