Padikkal, Siraj In Focus Against New Zealand

New Delhi Devdutt Padikkal's outstanding batting form and Mohammed Siraj's return to the India A setup will be major talking points as the hosts prepare to face New Zealand A in the second unofficial four-day Test beginning Saturday. The match offers India's players an important opportunity to strengthen their red-ball preparations ahead of the two-Test series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin on November 19. Padikkal has emerged as India's biggest positive from the opening match. After India A were dismissed for just 113 in their first innings, the left-hander produced a magnificent 199 to help his team reach 516 in the second innings. He also picked up two wickets, contributing with the ball. Yash Rathod impressed with scores of 44 and 66, while Sai Sudharsan recovered from a first-innings duck to score 91. Washington Sundar also contributed a valuable half-century. However, India's top-order struggles remain a concern. Yashasvi Jaiswal managed only 17 and five, while KL Rahul scored zero and four before joining the ODI squad. His replacement, 21-year-old Shikhar Mohan, will look to make an impression after scoring 613 runs, including a double century, in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. India A will also rely on a stronger bowling performance. Auqib Nabi has taken six wickets, while Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep have also made important contributions. Siraj's inclusion adds experience and firepower to the pace attack as he looks to build match rhythm ahead of India's upcoming World Test Championship assignments. India A narrowly missed victory in the opening encounter after bad light and determined batting from New Zealand A prevented a final breakthrough. The second match will provide another opportunity to address those shortcomings.