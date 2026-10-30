India eye spin options against New Zealand

Auckland India may make changes to its playing XI for the fourth T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, with wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy among the players who could receive opportunities. India have already secured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. A near-capacity crowd of around 40,000 is expected at Eden Park, setting a new attendance record for a bilateral series match in New Zealand. The previous record was 36,523 spectators during a men's and women's double-header between New Zealand and India at the venue in 2019. Kuldeep and Varun have received limited opportunities in recent months as India's team management has favoured a batting-heavy combination, extending the batting depth to number eight. The strategy has helped India succeed in a series dominated by high scores. Kuldeep, who played twice against the West Indies at home, has not featured in the current series in Wellington. India could consider resting Axar Patel or Naman Dhir to accommodate one of the wrist-spinners, although Dhir's recent form may complicate the decision. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, returning to international cricket after four years, delivered yorkers at the death in Wellington but has conceded 139 runs off 72 balls. Prince Yadav could retain his place after keeping Mayank Yadav out of the last two matches. Ishan Kishan's availability remains uncertain after an adductor strain sidelined him for two games. If he misses another match, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could continue alongside the in-form Abhishek Sharma. New Zealand face their own concerns, with Lockie Ferguson ruled out because of a calf injury and Matt Henry unavailable. India previously smashed a record 118 runs in the powerplay in Wellington, exposing the hosts' bowling struggles.