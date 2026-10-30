BCCI plans WPL expansion beyond five teams

Kochi The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold discussions on expanding the Women’s Premier League (WPL) beyond its existing five teams from next year, secretary Devajit Saikia said, pointing to the growing pool of women cricketers seeking opportunities in the tournament. His comments came a day after the WPL 2027 auction was held in Kochi, where around 150 players were in contention, but only a limited number secured places across the five franchises. The league, launched in 2023, has emerged as a major platform for women’s franchise cricket in India. Saikia said the number of teams was insufficient to accommodate the growing supply of women cricketers and indicated that the BCCI would examine expansion alongside other improvements to the league’s ecosystem. “There are about 150 players who are in the fray here and hardly 27 we had to take but still so many players were left out,” Saikia said in a video shared on the WPL’s social media accounts. He added that discussions would cover not only the number of teams but also opportunities for coaches, selectors and other stakeholders. An expansion by one or two franchises, potentially accompanied by higher player budgets, could provide more domestic cricketers with opportunities to compete at the highest level of franchise cricket. Saikia also welcomed the selection of 15-year-old uncapped all-rounder Uma Kashvi, who was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 lakh. He described the opportunity for a young player to enter the league as a positive development for women’s cricket. The WPL 2027 season is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7. Saikia credited the league with contributing to the growth of women’s cricket across India and highlighted the national team’s recent success as evidence of the sport’s progress.