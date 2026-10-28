Jaismine, Arundhati leads Indian squad for Finland boxing meet

NEW DELHI Commonwealth Games gold medallists Jaismine and Arundhati Choudhary will lead a 14-member Indian boxing contingent at the 46th International Tammer Tournament in Tampere, Finland, scheduled from October 28 to November 2. Jaismine will compete in the 57kg category, while Arundhati will represent India in the 70kg division. The tournament is expected to provide valuable international exposure to Indian boxers as they prepare for future global competitions. According to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the squad includes boxers ranked third in India's Olympic weight-category bench strength, along with leading pugilists from categories not included in the Asian Games programme. The initiative aims to expand the pool of athletes with international experience. BFI president Ajay Singh said the tournament would allow Indian boxers to test themselves against strong international opponents while helping strengthen the country's depth across Olympic weight categories. The men's team comprises Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Hussam Uddin Mohammed (60kg), Vivek Meena (65kg), Hitesh (70kg), Akshay (80kg), Bobin Chauhan (90kg) and Chetan Choudhary (90+kg). The women's squad includes Tanu (51kg), Aarti Dhariyal (54kg), Jaismine (57kg), Disha Vijay Patil (60kg), Ankushita Boro (65kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) and Imroz Khan (75kg). Organised by the Tampere Boxing Association, the annual tournament has been held since 1977 and remains an established event on the international boxing calendar. The competition will feature 10 men's and seven women's elite weight categories under World Boxing rules. Preliminary bouts are scheduled for October 30, followed by the semifinals on October 31 and finals on November 1. The Indian contingent will aim to gain competitive experience and strengthen its prospects in international boxing.