Hariharan presents Vande Mataram Vinyl album to president Murmu

NEW DELHI A special musical tribute to Vande Mataram marked a memorable moment at Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 26, as singer Padma Shri Hariharan and Alamelu Mani presented the first copy of the premium vinyl album The Anthem: Vande Mataram to President Droupadi Murmu. The event celebrated the song’s 150-year journey and its lasting place in India’s history. The presentation brought together four generations of Hariharan’s family, who contributed their voices to the album. He was accompanied by Akshay Hariharan and younger family members Aria Akshay and Ahan Akshay. Lalitha Hariharan and Amritha were also present, making the occasion a celebration of family and musical heritage. During the meeting, Hariharan shared the story behind the album’s creation and performed Vande Mataram live before the President. Akhilesh Jha of the Centre for Gramophone and Allied Studies, who conceived the project, explained its vision, historical importance and collection of songs. Rashmita Jha and Saji Pillai of Samanvi Digital Media also attended the event. One of the most memorable moments came when President Murmu listened to the first vinyl record being played on a turntable. The presentation connected a historic patriotic song with a new musical tribute, bringing together generations of artists through their shared contribution. The event highlighted the continuing cultural significance of Vande Mataram, which inspired Indians during the freedom struggle. Beyond presenting a music album, the gathering celebrated the connection between history, family traditions and artistic expression. The tribute offered a reminder of how music can preserve national memories and carry their meaning across generations, keeping the song’s legacy alive in contemporary India.