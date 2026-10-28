Jio platforms shares surge 21% on debut

Mumbai Jio Platforms made a strong debut on the stock market, with its shares surging more than 21 per cent during early trading on Wednesday. The company's market valuation crossed Rs 12.50 lakh crore, reflecting strong investor interest following its listing. According to market data, Jio Platforms' valuation stood at Rs 12,50,586.39 crore during early trade. The sharp rise in its share price marked a significant development for the company and highlighted investor attention towards India's telecommunications and digital services sectors. The strong debut comes as Jio Platforms continues to strengthen its position in India's digital economy through telecommunications, digital applications and technology-driven services. Its business ecosystem includes Reliance Jio, which has played a major role in expanding mobile internet access and digital connectivity across the country. Jio Platforms has built a substantial customer base by offering mobile connectivity and a range of digital services. Its operations span telecommunications, digital entertainment, cloud-based services and other technology-related businesses, placing it among the prominent players in India's rapidly expanding digital market. The market debut and valuation milestone are expected to draw attention from investors tracking the company's future growth prospects, business expansion and financial performance. The movement in its shares will also be closely watched as market participants assess demand for the company's stock. The surge in valuation represents a notable moment for Jio Platforms as it enters the listed market. However, share prices may fluctuate depending on market conditions, investor sentiment and the company's future financial results. The development comes amid continued interest in major Indian businesses operating in telecommunications and digital technology, sectors that remain important to the country's economic and technological growth.