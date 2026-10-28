WPL Auction 2027: Kamalini, Navgire and Sushma secure deals

KOCHI UP Warriorz signed wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma for Rs 30 lakh, while Gujarat Giants secured G Kamalini for Rs 40 lakh and Delhi Capitals acquired Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction in Kochi on Wednesday. Sushma, who previously represented Gujarat Giants in the inaugural WPL season in 2023, was acquired at her base price. The signing comes as UP Warriorz look to strengthen their squad ahead of the tournament’s fifth edition. Kamalini also joined Gujarat Giants at her base price after no other franchise entered the bidding. Navgire, formerly part of UP Warriorz, attracted competition from Mumbai Indians before Delhi Capitals raised the bid to Rs 75 lakh to secure her services. Several players went unsold during the auction. India wicketkeeper Uma Chetry, a member of the country’s ODI World Cup-winning squad, failed to attract a bid at her base price of Rs 30 lakh. Former Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia and Nuzhat Parween also remained unsold. Among the overseas players, Australian fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck and New Zealand pacer Rosemary Mair went unsold at their respective base prices of Rs 30 lakh. Sri Lankan bowler Mithali Ayodhya and Indian pacer Titas Sadhu also failed to find buyers. Saima Thakor was another Indian player left unsold. The mini-auction features 146 players competing for 27 available positions across five franchises, including 20 slots reserved for Indian players. UP Warriorz entered the auction with the largest remaining purse of Rs 3.75 crore, followed by Gujarat Giants with Rs 1.25 crore, Royal Challengers Bengaluru with Rs 1.15 crore, Delhi Capitals with Rs 1.10 crore and Mumbai Indians with Rs 90 lakh. The WPL 2027 season is scheduled from January 14 to February 7. Franchises are using the auction to address squad gaps and combine experienced players with emerging talent ahead of the upcoming campaign.