Rupee rises 4 paise to 95.03 against US dollar

Mumbai The Indian rupee rose by four paise to 95.03 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, recovering marginally amid continued pressure from global economic factors. Forex traders said the domestic currency remained under pressure due to persistent macroeconomic headwinds, including a stronger US dollar in international markets and elevated Brent crude oil prices. These factors continue to influence the rupee's movement and the country's external trade outlook. The strength of the US dollar has weighed on several emerging market currencies, including the Indian rupee. Higher crude oil prices are also a concern for India, which depends heavily on imports to meet its domestic energy requirements. An increase in crude oil prices can raise India's import bill, increase demand for US dollars and put additional pressure on the domestic currency. It may also contribute to inflationary concerns and affect the country's current account balance. Despite the early gains, currency market participants remained cautious about the rupee's near-term direction. Global market movements, changes in crude oil prices and developments in international trade are among the key factors expected to influence trading. The rupee's four-paise rise indicates a modest recovery, although analysts and traders continue to monitor broader economic conditions for signs of sustained improvement. Market participants will also watch movements in the US dollar and international crude oil benchmarks, as these remain important drivers of the Indian currency's performance. The rupee's direction is likely to depend on the balance between domestic market support and continuing external pressures. The early movement in the currency market highlights the challenges facing the rupee amid global uncertainty, even as it registered a marginal gain against the US dollar during the morning session.