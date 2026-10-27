Bihar Gramin Bank settles employee disputes

New Delhi The government on Tuesday announced the settlement of two industrial disputes involving Bihar Gramin Bank management and employee organisations, extending financial benefits worth approximately Rs 77.69 crore to more than 10,900 employees. The disputes were resolved through conciliation efforts led by the Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central), Patna, under the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Ministry of Labour and Employment. According to the ministry, the first settlement between Bihar Gramin Bank Adhikari Sangh, Patna, and the bank management is expected to benefit around 8,400 employees. The settlement involves financial benefits amounting to approximately Rs 67.17 crore. It addresses several employee demands, including payment of Performance Linked Incentive (PLI), officiating allowances, wage enhancement, increased travel allowances, promotions and compassionate appointments. The second settlement, reached between Bihar Gramin Bank Workers Organisation (BGBWO) and the bank management, is expected to benefit approximately 2,500 employees. It involves financial benefits worth around Rs 10.52 crore, including recurring annual benefits of approximately Rs 9.02 crore. The agreement addresses demands concerning the implementation of the 12th Bipartite Settlement, enhancement of House Rent Allowance (HRA), increased transport allowance for employees with disabilities, overtime payments, transparency in promotion processes and the formation of a Negotiating Council. The Labour Ministry said the settlements were achieved through constructive dialogue and cooperation between the bank management and employee organisations. The successful resolution reflects the government's efforts to protect employees' interests, promote fair labour practices and strengthen industrial relations through conciliation.