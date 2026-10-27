Youth must uphold democratic values, says Chaluvarayaswamy

CH NEWS, Mandya Karnataka Agriculture Minister and Mandya District In-charge Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy has urged young people to understand democratic principles and constitutional values and become responsible citizens who contribute to the nation's development. Speaking after inaugurating a Youth Parliament programme at Kaveri Hall in Mandya on Tuesday, he said democracy gives citizens both rights and responsibilities. He stressed that criticism, discussion and questioning are essential to a healthy democracy, but they must be based on issues and public interest rather than personal attacks. One Vote Can Shape the Nation's Future Chaluvarayaswamy said citizens have the power to elect their representatives, including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers. Therefore, voters should carefully assess candidates' abilities, public service and commitment to development before casting their votes. He urged people not to remain indifferent to elections and to exercise their voting rights responsibly. He recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the contributions of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in shaping India's constitutional framework. The minister also stressed the importance of discussing the Constitution, Parliament and administration in schools and colleges. Such discussions, he said, would help students develop political awareness, leadership skills and a sense of social responsibility. Referring to India's cultural and intellectual heritage, he said the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Kuvempu offered valuable lessons for younger generations. He called upon youth to protect the country's dignity and uphold constitutional principles. He appreciated the Youth Parliament initiative, which allows students selected at the taluk level to assume the roles of the Chief Minister, ministers and elected representatives. He expressed confidence that students representing Mandya at the state-level competition would perform well. Opposition Plays Vital Role in Democracy Presiding over the programme, Mandya MLA P. Ravikumar said the opposition was as important as the ruling party in a democratic system. He noted that questioning government decisions and examining their merits and shortcomings strengthened transparency and accountability. He urged voters to evaluate representatives based on their performance in areas such as roads, drinking water, education, infrastructure, university development and law and order. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar led the recitation of the Constitution's Preamble. Several district officials and public representatives attended the programme, including Zilla Panchayat CEO K.R. Nandini, Superintendent of Police Dr. V.J. Shobharani and Additional Deputy Commissioner B.C. Shivanandamurthy.