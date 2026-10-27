Chikkaballapur final voter list records 9.53 lakh electors

CH NEWS, Chikkaballapur The final electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision (SIR-2026) has been published in Chikkaballapur district, taking the total number of registered voters to 9,53,372, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. N. Bhaskar announced on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference at the District Administration Building, Bhaskar said the revision process had been completed in accordance with the schedule and guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India. He explained that the exercise included door-to-door verification, checking voter details, publishing the draft electoral roll, and receiving and resolving claims and objections. Necessary corrections were made after verification, following the prescribed rules. According to Bhaskar, the draft electoral roll contained 9,44,623 voters. The final list, published on October 27, includes 8,749 more voters than the draft list. Chintamani has the highest number of registered voters among the five constituencies, while Bagepalli has the lowest, according to the published figures. Bhaskar said the verification process covered names, addresses and other voter details to identify discrepancies and make corrections wherever necessary. Follow-up action was taken in accordance with the applicable electoral rules. He stressed that an accurate electoral roll was essential to the democratic process, as it helps ensure that all eligible citizens can exercise their voting rights. He added that the revision had been completed in line with the Election Commission's instructions. With the publication of the final list, an important stage of the SIR-2026 electoral roll revision process has been completed in the district. M.R. Manjunatha, Assistant Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations, was present at the press conference.