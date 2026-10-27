Kalaprathibhotsava-2026 celebrates young talent in Karwar

Karwar Kalaprathibhotsava-2026, a cultural programme aimed at showcasing the talents of children, adolescents and youth, was organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture at the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Bhavan in Karwar. Manjunatha G. Navi, Deputy Conservator of Forests of the Social Forestry Sub-division, inaugurated the programme. The event was organised to encourage young people to explore their creative abilities and provide them with a platform to express their talents through cultural activities. The programme brought together officials, literary figures and representatives of government employees’ organisations. Their participation highlighted the importance of supporting cultural initiatives that encourage the younger generation to take an active interest in art, literature and traditional practices. Rama Naik, president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, attended the event. Sanjeevkumar S. Naik, District AYUSH Officer and district president of the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, was also present. Mangala Ven. Naik, Assistant Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture, participated in the programme along with other dignitaries and guests. Kalaprathibhotsava aims to provide opportunities for children and young people to demonstrate their abilities and gain encouragement through participation in cultural programmes. Such initiatives can help nurture confidence, creativity and an appreciation of Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage among the younger generation. The involvement of the Department of Kannada and Culture also reflects the importance of creating platforms where emerging talent can be recognised and encouraged. Cultural programmes offer young participants opportunities to develop their interests, interact with others and gain experience in presenting their skills before an audience. The gathering at the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Bhavan added to the cultural activities being organised in the district. The event concluded as an initiative to encourage young talent and promote cultural awareness among children, adolescents and youth in the region.