Dharwad district records 13.78 lakh voters in final list

CH NEWS, Dharwad The final electoral roll for Dharwad district has been published, recording approximately 13.78 lakh voters. District officials said 6,305 names had been deleted from the voter list, while 30,375 new voters had been added during the revision process. The final voter list was released by district authorities following the completion of the electoral roll revision exercise. The updated list reflects changes made after verification of voter details, including the addition of eligible new voters and the removal of names found ineligible for inclusion. According to the information released, the district now has around 13.78 lakh registered voters. A total of 30,375 names were added to the electoral roll, providing eligible citizens an opportunity to participate in the democratic process. Meanwhile, 6,305 names were removed during the revision. The revision of electoral rolls is undertaken to ensure that voter records remain accurate and up to date. It includes the registration of eligible citizens who have reached voting age, corrections to existing entries and the deletion of duplicate or otherwise ineligible entries, subject to the prescribed procedures. The publication of the final list is an important step in preparing for upcoming elections, as it establishes the updated record of registered voters in the district. District officials have urged eligible citizens to check their names and personal details in the final electoral roll. Voters who find discrepancies in their entries can approach the designated election authorities and follow the prescribed procedure for corrections. The updated list is expected to help election officials plan polling arrangements and ensure that eligible voters can exercise their franchise without difficulty