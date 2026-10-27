JD(S) candidate A.P. Ranganath wins Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency

CH NEWS, Bengaluru NDA candidate A.P. Ranganath has won the Karnataka Legislative Council election from the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency, defeating Congress candidate Puttanna by 908 votes. Ranganath secured 10,810 votes, while Puttanna received 9,902 votes. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday at Government Arts College on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi in Bengaluru. In the first round, Puttanna took an initial lead of 176 votes. However, Ranganath gained ground in the subsequent rounds and eventually secured victory with a margin of 908 votes in the final round. According to Returning Officer Amlan Aditya Biswas, 22,468 of the 27,405 registered voters exercised their franchise in the election held on October 23. The voter turnout stood at 81.98%. Of those who voted, 8,360 were men and 14,108 were women. Among the other candidates, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi candidate Dr. G.R. Hebburu received 94 votes, independent candidate Umesh Babu Pillegowda secured 215 votes, B.S. Nagaraju received 11 votes, and Dr. N. Lakshmana Swamy obtained 24 votes. The Returning Officer said 20,616 votes were valid, while 1,857 votes were rejected. The counting process concluded peacefully. Following his victory, Ranganath thanked NDA workers and voters. He described the result as a victory for alliance workers and said it would serve as a response to criticism directed at him. Party workers celebrated the win, while Ranganath’s family members expressed joy at the result.