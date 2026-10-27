‘Total of 59 lakh voters within GBA’

BENGALURU In strict compliance with directives issued by the Election Commission of India, municipal and electoral authorities have officially published the final electoral roll for the Special Summary Revision 2026 across the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) jurisdiction. Addressing a press conference at the GBA headquarters, Special Commissioner for Elections Shilpa Nag announced that the metropolis now boasts a total registered voter population of 59,08,151 citizens. Providing a detailed demographic breakdown of the final voter list across the administrative zones managed by Additional District Election Officers for Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central, and Bengaluru South, the Special Commissioner stated that the electorate comprises 30,40,221 women, 28,67,256 men, and 674 voters belonging to the 'others' category. Electoral machinery successfully executed extensive verification drives following the publication of the draft roll, resulting in significant refinements to voter database integrity. Highlighting the scope of modifications implemented during the revision cycle, electoral data revealed that 2,74,372 new names were successfully added to the final electoral roll. Additionally, administrative corrections and detail modifications were processed for 1,81,053 voters, while 65,851 names were systematically removed due to relocations, duplicate entries, or fatalities. Accounting for all additions and deletions, the rigorous revision process culminated in a net addition of 2,08,491 eligible voters to the city's electoral registry. To ensure no eligible citizen is disenfranchised, election officials announced that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct comprehensive comparison reviews between previous drafts and the newly finalized roll, spearheading targeted campaigns to locate unregistered residents. Members of the public can independently verify their voter registration status online by visiting the official Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka web portal at www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in without requiring physical visits to government offices. Furthermore, municipal authorities emphasized that voter registration remains a continuous, year-round process. Citizens whose names do not currently feature on the published roll are encouraged to submit applications using 'Form 6' accompanied by mandatory supporting identity and residency documents to secure inclusion ahead of upcoming democratic exercises.