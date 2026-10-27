South Corporation inspects Silk Board infrastructure

BENGALURU Stepping up ground-level administrative oversight of major transit bottlenecks, Bengaluru South City Corporation Additional Commissioner Dr. Naveen Kumar Raju, accompanied by local Member of Legislative Assembly Satish Reddy, conducted a comprehensive inspection of ongoing infrastructure, sanitation, and urban development projects across the high-traffic Silk Board Junction and surrounding arterial stretches of Hosur Road. The high-level inspection tour focused heavily on fast-tracking stalled civil interventions and resolving chronic commuter grievances at one of Bengaluru's most congested transit hubs. The Additional Commissioner inspected the ongoing development of the public plaza and citizen resting zone situated directly underneath the massive Silk Board flyover. Being executed jointly by the municipal corporation and the civic NGO Janaagraha, Dr. Raju instructed project engineers and contractors to maintain rigorous construction standards to ensure the public recreational space is both durable and welcoming. Addressing critical monsoon preparedness and flood-prevention measures, the inspection team visited the Stormwater Drain (SWD) Project Implementation Unit (PIU) worksite at the junction. Dr. Raju directed on-site engineers to accelerate drain construction work without administrative delays and mandated the immediate clearing of accumulated floating garbage and silt blockages to guarantee unhindered water flow through the stormwater network. To curb erratic vehicular movements and ease persistent gridlock, officials were further instructed to realign temporary traffic medians properly along the Hosur Road U-turn corridor. Emphasizing pedestrian safety and urban aesthetics, the Additional Commissioner issued strict directives to clear all remaining construction and demolition (C&D) debris scattered around the junction. Crucially, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials were instructed to systematically rebuild and restore footpaths that had been torn up and disrupted during underground and elevated metro construction work along the stretch. Concluding the site visit, Dr. Raju urged all participating municipal engineering wings, utility agencies, and NGO partners to coordinate closely to complete pending works within strict deadlines while minimizing public inconvenience. Senior officials, including Chief Engineer Malathi, Executive Engineer Ravi, Assistant Executive Engineer Santhosh, and Vakalur NGO head Arun Pai, participated in the inspection.