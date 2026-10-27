Harry Kane Becomes First English Ballon d’Or Winner Since 2001

LONDON Harry Kane became the first English footballer in 25 years to win the men’s Ballon d’Or, receiving the prestigious award at a ceremony in London on Monday. The 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker is the fifth Englishman to win the honour, following Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Michael Owen, who was the last English winner in 2001. Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe finished second, while Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal secured third place. Kane scored 61 goals in 51 club appearances during the 2025-26 season, setting a new single-season scoring record for Bayern Munich. Including his England appearances, he registered 73 goals and eight assists in 65 matches. His individual success came despite Bayern and England falling short of major titles, with both teams eliminated in the semi-finals of their respective competitions. Kane became the first Bayern player to win the Ballon d’Or since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981. To celebrate his achievement, Wembley Stadium’s arches were illuminated in gold. Reflecting on his journey, Kane told DAZN: “Not many people would have thought it, and maybe even I wouldn't have thought I'd be this far.” He credited hard work, self-belief and determination for helping him reach the highest level. England manager Thomas Tuchel welcomed the victory, calling it a “huge honour”, while Prince William praised Kane as a “brilliant captain” and “remarkable player”. His triumph ends England’s quarter-century wait for football’s top individual honour.