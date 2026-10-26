Antonelli dominates US grand prix to close in on title

AUSTIN Kimi Antonelli strengthened his bid to become Formula One’s youngest-ever world champion with a commanding victory at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday. The Mercedes driver started from pole position and maintained his advantage throughout the race, securing his ninth Grand Prix victory of the season. His one-stop strategy proved decisive, allowing him to finish 13.078 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc, who claimed second place. Antonelli now holds a 123-point lead at the top of the drivers’ standings and needs only two more points to clinch the championship at the upcoming Mexico Grand Prix. His dominant performance has brought him closer to securing the title as the season approaches its decisive stages. “The car felt great today, and I was able to control the race, but it definitely wasn’t easy. There was pressure throughout, and I knew I couldn’t afford to make a mistake. I just tried to stay calm, focus on each lap and execute the race,” Antonelli said after the victory. Leclerc secured second place for the second consecutive race after overtaking Max Verstappen in the closing stages. Verstappen recovered from a poor start to move into second, but power unit issues later hampered his challenge. Red Bull’s decision to adopt a two-stop strategy failed to deliver the desired result. Leclerc capitalised on Verstappen’s difficulties to claim the runner-up position before Valtteri Bottas’s stoppage neutralised the race. The outcome also ended Verstappen’s championship hopes for the first time since 2020, according to the report. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth despite complaining about balance problems during the race. His result, combined with George Russell’s eighth-place finish, brought him within one point of Russell in the overall standings. Russell received a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at the start. Hamilton’s fourth-place finish proved valuable in the battle for second overall, keeping the competition between the two drivers close. With the championship fight approaching its conclusion, every remaining point could influence the final standings. Lando Norris finished fifth, followed by Isack Hadjar and Oscar Piastri. Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly completed the top 10, rounding off a competitive race at the Texas circuit. Attention now shifts to the Mexico Grand Prix, scheduled for October 30 to November 1. Antonelli could secure the drivers’ championship there, marking a significant milestone in his title challenge. His latest victory has placed him in a commanding position, leaving rivals with limited opportunities to close the gap before the season concludes.