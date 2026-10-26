Jamia Students Continue Protest, Alumni Extend Support

NEW DELHI Students protesting for the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) on Monday refused to end their agitation, demanding a clear election schedule despite the university’s latest efforts to resolve the over two-week-long standoff. At a press conference organised by the Jamia Collective at Syeda Manzil in Jamia Nagar, students and alumni raised concerns over the absence of an elected union for nearly two decades, alleged surveillance of protesters and disciplinary action against participating students. Student representatives associated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) questioned the role of the university’s security adviser, alleging that the position was being used to monitor protesters and facilitate communication between the administration and Delhi Police. The protesters demanded the removal of the security adviser, the resignation of the chief proctor and an inquiry into the alleged use of force against students. They also sought the withdrawal of disciplinary proceedings and representation on the committee drafting the students’ union constitution. Alumna Sameena Mishra stressed the importance of preserving democratic spaces on campus. Another student, Saman, associated with the SFI, alleged that complaints against protesters were being routed to the proctor’s office. Students also claimed that security personnel, including members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, were present on campus and that canteens and libraries remained closed during the agitation. The university administration announced on Monday that elections would be held within 15 days of approval of the union’s constitution. It also revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the protest. Earlier, the university had formed a committee to draft the constitution and shifted classes online on October 24, citing safety concerns amid rising tensions. The agitation began earlier this month, with students demanding the restoration of the union, whose elections have not been held since 2006. Four students had been on an indefinite hunger strike over the issue.