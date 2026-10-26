GeM promotes AABHAR collection for artisans

New Delhi The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is promoting the AABHAR Collection, a dedicated digital storefront showcasing curated gift items and hampers that reflect India’s rich cultural heritage, an official statement said on Monday. The collection features handicrafts, handlooms, artisanal foods, pantry products and personal care items. It provides government buyers with gifting options for official ceremonies, conferences, state events, foreign delegations, employee recognition programmes, retirement functions and festive occasions. The initiative aims to strengthen market access for local artisans, weavers, rural entrepreneurs and women-led enterprises by connecting their products with government procurement opportunities. It also features products associated with the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative and those carrying Geographical Indication (GI) tags, highlighting distinctive regional products. “The ‘AABHAR Collection’ marks an important milestone in enhancing visibility of indigenous arts and crafts, showcasing the rich tapestry of Indian heritage and culture, and empowering underserved seller groups through the network of Central and State Handicraft and Handloom Emporiums,” said Mihir Kumar (Chief Executive Officer, GeM). The collection currently features 294 product catalogue listings from 10 Central and State handloom and handicraft emporiums. These include COTTAGE from the Central Cottage Industries Emporium, Khadi India from the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Garvi Gurjari of Gujarat, Himcrafts of Himachal Pradesh, Jharcraft of Jharkhand, Cauvery of Karnataka, Mrignayani of Madhya Pradesh, Marhati of Maharashtra, Purbashree from the Northeast and Poompuhar of Tamil Nadu. Seven additional government emporiums and organisations are at an advanced stage of completing the seller onboarding process, which would enable them to offer their curated products through the storefront. The initiative seeks to integrate India’s artisanal ecosystem into the public procurement landscape under the Vocal for Local approach.