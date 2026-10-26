Govt backs Manastu Space with ₹116 cr for innovation

New Delhi The Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has signed an agreement with Navi Mumbai-based Manastu Space Technologies Private Limited to provide Rs 116 crore in financial support for developing indigenous green propulsion technology for satellites and launch vehicles. The funding, extended under the Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund, will support a project with a total estimated cost of Rs 277.63 crore. According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the initiative aims to develop a scalable, integrated propulsion system covering thrust requirements ranging from 5 millinewtons to 300 newtons. The programme seeks to advance the technology from Technology Readiness Level (TRL)-6 to TRL-9, taking it closer to full validation and deployment. The financial assistance will be provided through optionally convertible debt. Manastu Space is developing an indigenous propulsion platform based on hydrogen peroxide combined with additives. The system integrates an engine and catalyst technology intended to offer improved performance and cost efficiency while reducing operational challenges associated with conventional propellants. Its scalable architecture is designed to support applications ranging from small satellites to higher-thrust propulsion systems for launch vehicles. The project also includes developing propulsion engines, propellant feed systems and an ultra-high-temperature ceramic catalyst designed to operate reliably under demanding conditions. TDB Secretary Rajesh Kumar Pathak said indigenous propulsion technologies were important for strengthening India's capabilities across the space value chain. He highlighted the growing need for propulsion systems that combine performance, reliability, operational safety and cost efficiency as the country's space ecosystem expands. Manastu Space's co-founder and chief technology officer said the funding would help advance the technology through further development, integration and validation.