Strengthen cybersecurity: NSE chief to brokers

Mumbai National Stock Exchange Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan on Saturday urged stockbrokers to strengthen their cybersecurity systems, warning that artificial intelligence-driven attacks could threaten the integrity of India's broader financial market network. Speaking at the ANMI International Capital Market Convention 2026, Chauhan said the exchange was reviewing every component of its network to identify vulnerabilities amid the growing threat of AI-enabled cyberattacks. He stressed that cybersecurity must become a core responsibility for every market participant, rather than being treated as a secondary technical function. Weaknesses in an individual broker's systems, he cautioned, could create risks for the wider trading ecosystem. "Every member has to now take that out as a main function to ensure that integrity of our trading framework across India, across all members is maintained," Chauhan said. The NSE chief also called on the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) to establish a dedicated task force to identify emerging threats, coordinate responses and help brokers strengthen their defences. He said the exchange was prepared to assist market participants through workshops and other support mechanisms, while also working with regulators to improve cybersecurity preparedness. Brokers without adequate in-house technical expertise, he advised, should develop their capabilities or seek help from external specialists. Chauhan also highlighted the longer-term risks posed by quantum computing, which could potentially undermine existing cryptographic systems used to protect sensitive information and secure communications.