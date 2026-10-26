Adhikari urges support for Modi, Targets CJP

KOLKATA West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday urged people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi while launching a fresh attack on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and groups he described as “Dimagi Naxal” and the “tukde tukde” gang. “Stand with PM Modi, don't let 'Dimagi Naxal', 'tukde tukde' gang, cockroaches breed,” Adhikari said, escalating his criticism of the CJP a day after comparing its alleged influence to the spread of pests and coronavirus. Addressing an event in West Bengal, Adhikari accused the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of promoting appeasement politics and neglecting nationalism. He alleged that the former government had planned to turn the state into “Greater Bangladesh”. “The previous govt in Bengal had no understanding of nationalism, engaged in appeasement politics, and planned to turn the state into greater Bangladesh,” he said. He further claimed that the previous administration had composed a separate song for the state, designed a flag and adopted Bangladesh’s “Joy Bangla” slogan. At an event in Ramnagar on Sunday, Adhikari called for annual elocution, quiz and debate competitions in educational institutions to promote nationalism among students. “Vices like cockroaches, bedbugs, tukde tukde gangs… which are trying to spread like the coronavirus… would not have required the spraying of 'Hit' (had they not tried to spread),” he said, referring to the insect-repellent brand. Adhikari also criticised the Left parties and the TMC’s 15-year rule, accusing both of undermining Bengal’s cultural heritage. “The 34-year long regime of the 'nastik' (atheist) Communists and the 15-year dispensation (of the TMC) tried to erase people's heritage and culture,” he said. He alleged that the previous government attempted to restrict National Cadet Corps enrolment in educational institutions and introduced the Jai Hind Vahini instead. He also said changes to school syllabi would begin next academic year and that the National Education Policy would be implemented in the state. Adhikari made the remarks after meeting the family of a person who died in a stampede at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on October 17.