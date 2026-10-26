343 voter Id cards found along Narmada River

KHARGONE A total of 343 voter identity cards were found along the banks of the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Sunday, prompting the Congress to demand a police case and an impartial investigation. The cards were reportedly discovered by residents during a cleanliness drive along the riverbank. Preliminary information suggests they belong to the Rau Assembly constituency in Indore district. The authenticity of a video showing the recovered cards, which circulated widely on social media District Congress president Ravi Naik, accompanied by party workers, approached the Mandleshwar police station and submitted a complaint seeking registration of a first information report (FIR). The party also demanded a search operation involving divers to determine whether additional voter identity cards had been discarded in the river. “The Congress will gherao the police station if an FIR is not registered,” Naik warned. Mandleshwar Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Shweta Shukla said the cards were found during the cleanliness drive. A revenue team seized the cards, and the police station in-charge was directed to investigate the matter. She added that the police had received a complaint from the Congress. The Rau Assembly constituency is part of the Indore Lok Sabha constituency and is currently represented by BJP MLA Madhu Verma. The location where the cards were found falls under the Maheshwar Assembly constituency in Khargone district. The incident comes amid opposition protests over the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have raised concerns about alleged irregularities and voter deletions, demanding greater transparency in the revision process. The Congress has called for a wider investigation into electoral rolls and demanded that the SIR exercise be halted. The Election Commission has directed states to conduct special enrolment drives to ensure eligible voters are included in electoral rolls.