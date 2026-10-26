IPL 2027 mini-auction scheduled in Goa on Dec 16

NEW DELHI The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction will be held in Goa on December 16, with franchises preparing to strengthen their squads ahead of the next season. The auction will take place nearly a month after the player retention deadline of November 15. According to Cricinfo, cited by ANI, the day-long auction will coincide with the second One-Day International between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Following the retention deadline, the IPL will provide franchises with the registered player pool for shortlisting. The final list, including the order of player sets, is expected to be shared during the week before the auction. The trade window has already witnessed two major player exchanges since the conclusion of the 2026 season. Lucknow Super Giants traded captain Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals in June in exchange for wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. More recently, Delhi Capitals traded fast bowler T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad for uncapped leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari. Under IPL regulations, the trade window opens a month after a season concludes and remains active until a week before the auction. It reopens afterwards and continues until a month before the next season begins. The IPL has yet to finalise the dates for the 2027 tournament. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia indicated after the board’s annual general meeting in September that the season could begin towards the end of March. The December event will be the final mini-auction in the current IPL cycle. A mega auction is scheduled ahead of the 2028 season, marking the beginning of the league’s next media rights cycle. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has not yet issued the tender for those rights. In 2022, IPL media rights were sold for Rs 48,390.5 crore, approximately USD 6.2 billion, highlighting the tournament’s commercial scale. Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the next season as defending champions after defeating Gujarat Titans in the 2026 final in Ahmedabad. Franchises will now focus on retention decisions and player selection as preparations for the auction gather pace.