Real Madrid Secure Thrilling El Clásico Win Over Barcelona

BARCELONA Kylian Mbappé scored twice as Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 at the Camp Nou on Sunday, ending the hosts’ nine-match winning run in La Liga and strengthening Madrid’s position in the title race. Madrid took the lead in the 41st minute when Mbappé finished a move following a low delivery across the penalty area from Yan Diomandé. Barcelona defender Gerard Martín attempted to intercept the ball but inadvertently redirected it against Mbappé and into the net, giving the visitors the advantage. Barcelona responded with greater intensity after the interval, putting Madrid’s defence under sustained pressure. Their efforts produced an equaliser around the hour mark when Raphinha converted with a low finish. The Brazilian found space after Lamine Yamal played a short corner to Pedri, who delivered an angled pass into his path. The goal energised the home crowd, with Barcelona seeking to take control of the match. Andriy Lunin made an important save to deny Martín’s header, while Madrid looked to exploit openings through counterattacks. Both teams created chances during an increasingly competitive second half. However, Madrid found the decisive breakthrough in the closing stages through another clinical finish from Mbappé. Jude Bellingham produced a skilful move to release Eduardo Camavinga, who advanced before pulling the ball back for Mbappé. The French forward completed his brace, restoring Madrid’s lead and silencing the home supporters. Barcelona attempted to respond but could not find another equaliser. The defeat ended their run of nine consecutive league victories and marked their first loss in any competition since returning to the Camp Nou a year earlier. Madrid’s defensive discipline proved important against a Barcelona side that had been averaging 4.3 goals per game, according to the report. The visitors absorbed pressure while remaining dangerous whenever opportunities emerged on the counterattack. Former Madrid manager José Mourinho praised the contest, saying: “The world that loves football will have stopped to watch this and they won’t have gone disappointed; this was two teams that played to win.” The victory provides Madrid with renewed momentum as the season progresses, while Barcelona will look to recover from the setback. Mbappé’s finishing and Madrid’s ability to withstand pressure proved decisive in one of European football’s most closely watched rivalries.