PARIS French teachers ‌said on Tuesday that education reforms aimed at ending weeks of protests were insufficient and would not be enough to quell students' anger. The French government announced a raft of proposals, including capping some class sizes at 28, billions of euros in loans for building renovation and a revamp of the university admissions system, to try to ease ⁠popular anger. But Sophie Venetitay, the secretary general for teachers' union SNES-FSU, told reporters that the measures did not go far enough, saying the size of more classes should be capped and more people should be hired to improve learning conditions for students. "Today, what the ministry has said is only the beginning of a response," she said. "It will not be enough to extinguish the anger." High school students initially blockaded their schools to protest against inadequate staffing and resources, in a movement that has since broadened to encompass general trade unions and the so-called "Yellow Vests" to ‌express ⁠anger about weakening public services and cost-of-living increases. The French government, under pressure from bond markets to reduce its debt level, has little spare cash to respond to protesters' demands. Budget Minister David Amiel said on TF1 the measures announced were expected to cost €5 billion ($5.6 billion) and would be offset with spending ⁠cuts elsewhere. Student leaders also said the government's concessions were a good first step, but vowed to continue demonstrations, on Saturday and on November 5. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told RTL that there would be a heavy ⁠security presence on Saturday, which will come two weeks after large nationwide protests gave way to violence and looting that shocked the country and have spurred curfews and bans on large ⁠gatherings in France.