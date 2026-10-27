Israelis vote amid wartime reckoning

Jerusalem Israelis turned out to vote at the fastest rate in 45 years on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a crucial electoral test over his wartime leadership and the country’s political future. The election was Israel’s first since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, which triggered the deadliest day in the country’s history and were followed by wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. Voters were deeply divided over the government’s handling of the attacks, the ensuing conflicts and Israel’s international standing. Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving leader with 19 years in office, defended his record, portraying himself as the leader best equipped to confront Israel’s adversaries. His right-wing coalition, however, has faced criticism at home and abroad over its policies and resistance to demands for an inquiry into the security failures surrounding the October 7 attacks. His main challenger, Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief of staff, sought to unseat him with support from centrist and right-wing parties. Eisenkot promised a new direction and greater accountability for the failures that preceded the attacks. The Central Elections Committee reported that 16.7% of eligible voters had cast ballots within the first three hours after polling stations opened at 7 a.m. The figure marked the fastest early turnout since 1981. Polling stations were scheduled to close at 10 p.m. Netanyahu also campaigned on his relationship with US President Donald Trump, who has backed him during the conflict with Iran.