Oil spill off UAE widens, prompts more beach closures

DUBAI An oil spill from a ‌damaged tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates has widened, satellite images showed, triggering more beach closures and raising environmental concerns. Images from the European Union's Copernicus satellite observation network dated October 24 show the oil spill has widened over the last few days and is reaching close to the shores of the northern Umm Al Quwain emirate, with dark layers of oil spreading at sea and along its coastline. Since the start of the US-Israeli war with ⁠Iran, attacks on commercial vessels in Gulf shipping lanes have driven up security risks for maritime traffic and heightened fears over the conflict's environmental fallout. October has been the worst month for attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waterways, according to data compiled by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think tank. The UAE said on Friday that efforts were under way to contain oil leaking from a tanker offshore, with its Ministry of Climate Change and Environment conducting an environmental assessment. Authorities have not named the tanker involved in the incident or said what caused the spill. But experts told that the spill was coming from a tanker called the Gem No.2, which shipping sources said was a vessel that had ‌been struck ⁠by an unidentified projectile last month, causing a fire that was later extinguished. The images provided by the EU's Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites showed a large oil spill coming from the tanker. Authorities across various northern emirates responded to the spill by restricting access to coastal areas. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said on Friday that all beaches and coastal areas around the city of Umm Al Quwain were temporarily ⁠closed, while authorities in neighbouring Sharjah shut access to Al Hamriyah Beach as a precaution.