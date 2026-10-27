Over 60 Christians killed in Ethiopia attacks

Nairobi At least 60 people were killed in two separate attacks in Ethiopia’s conflict-hit Oromiya region over the past week, according to the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, which said all the victims were Christians. In a statement issued, the church’s Holy Synod said 14 believers were killed in Merti Woreda on October 20, while another 46 died in Sherka Woreda on October 24. The statement added that more than 20 homes were burned and over 20 people were hospitalised with severe injuries. The circumstances surrounding the attacks and the identities of those responsible remained unclear. The regional government and a source linked to an armed rebel alliance traded accusations over the killings. Oromiya’s regional government accused the rebel alliance of launching the attacks to provoke religious conflict, but did not provide evidence to support its allegation. A source linked to the alliance blamed the regional government, citing conversations with two local residents. The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which the regional government has previously accused of attacks against Orthodox Christians, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The OLA is among seven armed groups that announced the formation of an alliance last month, declaring their intention to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The violence comes amid continuing insecurity in Ethiopia, where armed confrontations and political tensions have affected several regions. No direct quotations were provided in the supplied report. The accusations have therefore been paraphrased rather than presented as fabricated direct quotes.